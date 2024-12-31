Rhythm & Alps: Crowd swells after 'fantastic' first day

Sir Dave Dobbyn took to the stage on the first day of Rhythm & Alps. PHOTO: RAWAN SAADI

More tents have been set up as the Rhythm & Alps crowd swells to welcome in the new year near Wānaka.

The region's largest music festival opened yesterday in the Cardrona Valley at 10am for all those camping to start setting up before bands began playing from 4pm, including Sir Dave Dobbyn.

General manager Harry Gorringe said the first night was a success and described the crowd's behaviour as "fantastic".

“We had no injuries, illnesses or health issues."

More tents were set up at the festival venue today. PHOTO: RAWAN SAADI

It was a rainy start on Monday, but Mr Gorringe said it was fortunate that conditions cleared towards the end of the day and leading into New Year's Eve.

Shapeshifter played at midnight as the countdown began and fireworks were set off behind the hills. The festival continued until 6am.

Mr Gorringe expected today to be sold out also, as people flocked to the event to welcome in 2025.

He also credited its large turnout and success to about 40 staff members, 150 volunteers and several local businesses.

Despite a "tough" year for the country, Mr Gorringe said he felt privileged to be involved with Rhythm & Alps for the 14th year and planned to be back in 2025 “bigger and better”.

- By Rawan Saadi