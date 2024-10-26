Rob Roy bridge reopens in time for summer visitors

The Rob Roy Bridge, which closed in May 2023. Photo: Clare Fraser

Work to upgrade the Rob Roy suspension bridge has been completed and it is now open to the public again.

Department of Conservation operations manager Charlie Sklenar said in a statement the opening was fantastic news ahead of summer.

"Rob Roy is a popular area of Tititea/Mt Aspiring National Park and sees a huge number of visitors, especially during the summer months,’’ he said.

"Engineering advice sought by Doc last year showed both Rob Roy and Blue Pools bridges could not sustain their current usage, and the Makarora River suspension bridge needed to be fully replaced.

"For the Rob Roy glacier track, visitor numbers were projected to increase from their previous daily averages of 180 people. As a result, a safety assessment was made which led to the decision to upgrade the bridge."

Work to upgrade the Rob Roy suspension bridge included engineering, geotechnical and design assessments, complex rock drilling and structural work to improve the bridge’s ability to bear weight.

"Engineers have now inspected the completed bridge work and with all testing successfully certified late last week, we are happy to say the bridge is now open again to the public.

"Our field team has now removed the closure signage, and the Doc website has been updated to show that the track has reopened.

"We know people will take the opportunity to make the most of the Rob Roy Track and its upgraded bridge, and we’re looking forward to a great summer."

Construction work on the Blue Pools and Makarora River bridges and replacement of the raised timber boardwalk connecting these two bridges is ongoing.

Some delays have been experienced due to severe weather in previous months.

These delays will unfortunately extend the closure period for this site. However, Doc remains committed to reopening it this summer.

The Makarora and Blue Pools bridges provide high-water access to the Young Valley and Gillespie Pass Circuit. Trampers will need river crossing skills and experience if they are undertaking this advanced tramp.

There is no access to the Blue Pools, however a shortened forest walk remains open. — APL