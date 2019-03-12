Speakers join Festival of Colour line-up

Three new speakers have been announced for next month's Festival of Colour. They will talk about how to continue to reach peak work performance heading in to the 2020s.

Dr Tony Fernando is a psychiatrist, sleep specialist and senior lecturer in psychological medicine at Auckland University who will speak on compassion and mindfulness and managing the self for sustainability.

Jolie Hodson is customer director at Spark and will focus on how to lead a large workforce and transform to a more agile company.

Mark Verbiest is a Wanaka man with extensive national board experience including Spark, Transpower, ANZ, Meridian, Freightways and NZ Treasury.

He will look at the wider issues around the future of work in New Zealand.

The session will be chaired by Lynn Freeman, of RNZ, on April 6 at the Pacific Crystal Palace.