Stalwart glad to see A&P show grow

Entrant Janice Dickey has been coming to the Wanaka A&P Show for 40 years. PHOTO: OLIVIA CALDWELL

The first Wānaka A&P Show baking competition Janice Dickey ever entered was in 1986, alongside her mother and mother-in-law.

The three of them each used the same recipe to make the same coffee cake — Janice came in in third place, which on the face of it was a good result.

In the 40 years she has been entering her baking, photography and relishes in the home industry section, she has not missed a podium finish — an impressive record.

The show starts for the 88th time tomorrow and has grown at an exponential rate, with record crowd sizes superseding one another every year and a waiting list for exhibitors to get a spot at the show.

The retention rate for these commercial show exhibitors is high — it is the place to be.

Mrs Dickey said the one thing remaining the same was community participation.

"I think with the kids especially, the fun thing is seeing them bring whatever it may be to the show, a carrot, a flower or a calf. Then you’ll see them with their ribbons and making sure they enter next year.

"I think the town and country thing is cool. There have been people doing this for years and they still like to come whether they want to buy something or just look at the walls, cattle, competitions and parade."

Mrs Dickey is a well-known name and face of the show.

She was the home industry convener for 20 years, but her jam and chutney entries were always anonymous.

This would be the first time she handed over the reins, as she felt it was time for fresh blood to bring new ideas to the role.

"I just thought that it was really nice for some young ones to come in. To bring in some fresh ideas. I just thought, no, it’s time to just step aside."

Being a rural Southland woman, Mrs Dickey grew up competing at A&P shows with her horses further south.

There was always fierce competition in the equestrian ring in Wānaka, as well as with the sheep and cattle, she said.

This year, she has a home-made slice and tomato relish on the judging tables, and entered outdoors photography.

During Mrs Dickey’s 40 years she has seen the commercialisation of the show.

That added expensive shine such as saunas or jetboats for sale — those added to why it was now the largest A&P show in the country, with 40,000 through the gates for the two days and 560 exhibitors on display.

Exhibitors can pay between $450 and $3000 for a rental space depending on the size of the marquee and whether it is a powered site.

The Upper Clutha A&P Society donates about $80,000 of the show’s proceeds to community causes across Wānaka.

Tickets cost $22.50 for a single day adult pass and $10 for children. Gates open 8.30am.