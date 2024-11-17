Successful year for young ballet dancer

Isabel Martin, 15, of Wānaka, reached the finals of the Youth Grand Prix Sydney dance class in Australia this month. PHOTOS: BRIONY MARTIN

Wanaka ballet dancer Isabel Martin, 15, made the finals of the National Young Performer Awards in Sydney, Australia, recently.

Now back at home, Isabel was competing in her first international competition with a troupe of 10 dancers from Wanaka’s Centralpoint Dance Studios.

The senior classical division of the event drew 150 dancers from Australia and New Zealand, from which 24 finalists were chosen, including Isabel.

She also received a call back for the scholarship class.

"Taking part was amazing. There was such a positive atmosphere, even though it was really nerve-wracking, and I made lots of new friends. It has made me even more determined to train harder with my dancing," Isabel said.

She took part in ballet and contemporary masterclasses, and performed two solos.

Her mother and dance teacher Briony Martin said the experience was "huge and quite terrifying at times" but Isabel was helped along by the support of her friends and family.

The Centralpoint troupe was selected for previous competition experience and being at a high level in their training.

Mrs Martin said all 10 trained for a minimum of 3.5 hours per week, on top of troupe rehearsals.

Wanaka dancer Zoe Frazer competed in the event in the past, while dancing full time with Canterbury Ballet in Christchurch, and helped the Wanaka girls prepare.

Another Wanaka dancer, Hunter Cranfield, competed at the event last year and was a semi-finalist.

At the Youth Grand Prix Sydney in November were Wānaka Centralpoint Dance members (back, from left) Olivia Stanley, 18, Mia Waite, 16, Isabel Martin, 15, Charlotte Martin, 12, Charlotte Sheppard, 13, (front, from left) Lena Ibe, 16, Ruby McLachlan, 18, Olive Sinclair, 15, and Casey Knights-Johnston, 13. Absent: Mikayla Duncan, 16.

He is now studying dance full time in Australia at Dynamite Dance Studios on the Gold Coast.

Having met dancers who had previously competed had been hugely inspiring for her troupe, Mrs Martin said.

"It highlights the pathways and doorways that can open up if you put your mind, time and energy into training hard. They can see where it all can maybe lead them to eventually."

Attending larger events provided exposure to the wider world of dance.

"While it is a wonderful thing to be in an amazing and supportive dance scene here in Wānaka, we are just a tiny part of the bigger picture," she said.

This year has been a big year for Isabel, who is in year 10 at Mount Aspiring College.

She also received distinction in her final Advanced 2 Royal Academy of Dance Examination, and often travels to Wellington to train at the NZ School Of Dance as a national scholar and intermediate classical associate.

She was also selected to take part in the Royal New Zealand Ballet national mentor programme.

— APL