Walking in circles for Brain Injury Association

Life is for living . . . Wanaka man Ben Suncin (left) with friends Brett Jenkins, Rob Luke, and Calum MacLeod, last tackled a 12-hour fundraiser for the Brain Injury Association in 2022. Mr Suncin is repeating the event on Friday at Pembroke Park. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

Ben Suncin, 75, was to set out at 6am today on a 12-hour walking mission to raise funds for the Otago and Canterbury branches of the Brain Injury Association.

Mr Suncin, who has suffered a brain injury himself, did his first 12-hour fundraiser in 2022, when he completed 35 laps of Pembroke Park and raised nearly $2500.

This time, he is aiming for about 40km, and has local women Iona Bentley and Jo Guest supporting his mission.

"But whatever I do, I will be happy," he said.

He will walk in one direction for an hour, take a break and then walk in the other direction for an hour.

There will be an aid station with flags promoting sponsors and supporters, including "loads of donuts" supplied by the Doughbin, he said.

Around 9am, Mr Suncin will divert from his relentless circuits of Pembroke Park to do an escorted, bigger loop up to Three Parks and back.

Others can also join in, either walking, running or cycling, he said, and he is not bothered if people get ahead of him.

"Last time we did it, a lot of ladies came down with their dogs," he said.

"People can join in at any stage. If you want to walk ahead, go and do it. If you want to cycle or run, do it. There are no rules," he said.

Mr Suncin would be sticking to footpaths, so as to not hold up traffic, and his road crossings would be supported by roading outfit Downer.

Wanaka has been stuck in a heatwave for the best part of month, but cooler temperatures arrived with rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, to Mr Suncin’s delight.

"I am pleased the weather is not going to be 30 degrees. I am over the moon about that," he said.

His fundraising challenge was important to him because he had suffered a brain injury through a medical misadventure that had then caused a stroke in 1999, he said.

"Since then I have been taking medication. I have low vision because of the stroke but it is important to get out and about . . . I like to get out into town and have coffee and meet people," Mr Suncin said.