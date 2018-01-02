Wanaka paraglider dies on Roys Peak

A Wanaka paraglider has died after a crash on Roys Peak this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Police said they received a report just before 3pm of the crash on the northern side of the popular tourist spot.

They said a rescue helicopter was able to get to the site about 5pm, where a 54-year-old man was found dead.

A cliff rescue team had since recovered the man's body and police were notifying next-of-kin.

Police had been told by St John the paraglider crashed about half-way up the north side of the peak.

crash_gregor_0.jpg The red circle shows the location where the crash happened. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Earlier, a paramedic was dropped off by helicopter to the location.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said it appeared the pilot made an attempt to land near the crash site, about 500m above the lake level, but the terrain was too rocky.

The pilot instead picked up a paramedic from near the Mt Aspiring lookout and dropped them off near the crash site.