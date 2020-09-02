Warning as frosts heighten fire danger

Frost pulls the moisture out of vegetation making them highly combustible. PHOTO: ALEXIA JOHNSTON

It might not be over for fires in the South despite cold temperatures, as frosts can heighten fire danger.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said despite snow helping to put out a several fires in the past couple of days, people should not become complacent.

The effect of the recent snow and rain on vegetation would be short lived.

“Frost pulls the moisture out of vegetation making them highly combustible, so the danger has not decreased just because we have had a bit of rain,’’ principal rural fire officer Graeme Still said.

Otago was predicted to get -3degC frosts, coupled with strong north westerlies later in the week.

Fenz were called to a fire on the Rock and Pillar Range, past Middlemarch, on Tuesday evening after gale force winds fanned the fire through tussock land.

It covered Department of Conservation land and encroached on nearby farmland.

Tussock grasses and other light material throughout Otago would be 100% dry and people should be extra careful, he said.

“People need to be aware that any activity that involves fire during this heightened fire danger is asking for trouble and extra precautions need to be taken.”

Mr Still said people need to take care and check old fires are completely out before these events come through.

When using camp stoves, Fenz said people place it in an area where there is no vegetation in a three meter radius such as bare ground or a stream bed, ensure it was on level ground, never leave it unattended and turn it off and allow time to cool before moving it.