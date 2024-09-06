Barge refloated after stranding on West Coast beach

Photo: Supplied / Christina Alfeld

The stranded barge Manahau has been dragged off Westport's Carters Beach with the help of a tug and a helicopter, six days after it ran aground in stormy weather.

Carters Beach Top 10 Holiday Park owner Christina Alfeld said hundreds of people had turned up at beach on Friday morning to watch the salvage operation.

"The Blackhawk helicopter took off from the airport about 11am and then it picked up the line from the tow vessel and dropped it gently on to the boat. Then they slowly took up the slack and when the tide came in and the waves were right, they gave a wee pull and with each wave they gave it a bit more of a pull and gently pulled it out."

Alfeld said the barge had been towed back out to sea.

"It is really good to see her off the beach, they have a couple more days of clean up and putting the beach back the way it was so there is a bit more work to be done but it is great news for the barge."

Westland Mineral Sands said the specialist operation started at low tide around 6.30am, with fresh water, food, and supplies delivered to the 11 crew on board.

The Manahau was successfully refloated just after midday. The barge's hull was deemed intact, there were no leaks and it will now be towed to Nelson.

Westland Mineral Sands managing director Ray Mudgway said the company was grateful for the community's support and understanding since the Manahau ran aground.

He was also thankful for the support of Maritime New Zealand, other local authorities and the salvage operator for their work.

"From the night the Manahau ran aground at Carters Beach we have pulled together the best resources and the best recovery team available in New Zealand to run a world-class operation with no risk to the crew or to the environment and they delivered."

On Friday morning, salvage crew used excavators to retrieve the Manahau's anchors from the vessel and discharged all ballast to prepare for recovery.

When the salvage master was satisfied the necessary equipment was in place, the conditions were right and there was no risk to the crew or the environment, he gave the green light to begin the operation.

The barge was towed off the beach by the offshore tug MMA Vision, with a Blackhawk helicopter used to carry the other end of a heavy braided tow rope to the barge.

The MMA Vision's captain waited for the incoming tide to bring more water under the barge, slowly took up the strain of the tow rope and gently pulled the Manahau off the beach to safety.