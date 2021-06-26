Excavation finds remains of dredge

Remnants of the Leviathan dredge have been uncovered just south of Greymouth. PHOTO: VIV LOGIE

History has been dredged up at the back of Paroa.

Contractors working on a residential development at Paroa Estate, just south of Greymouth, have unearthed the remains of what they believe to be the Leviathan dredge, which worked the area about the year 1900.

Part of the dredge was exposed about two weeks ago, and earlier this week, two representatives from Heritage New Zealand visited the site.

Davis Ogilvie engineer in charge of the development Joe Turner said they now planned to excavate the full site.

"Heritage NZ have not ordered us to preserve the site because of the date, but we are going to excavate the area and remove the remnants," Mr Turner said.

The Leviathan dredge working near Greymouth in 1902. PHOTO: AUCKLAND WEEKLY NEWS

The company was working with the Grey District Council at how best to excavate the site, which was immedi ately adjacent to the current road.

"Potentially, we may end up having to dig up part of Coulson Road."

Mr Turner said the company was aware dredge remains were in the area but was not sure whether they were on the site being developed.

"We are unsure of how much of the dredge is left as it was dismantled years ago and parts of it were taken away."

In 1889, the Paroa Gold Dredging company was working in the area and by 1901, a new dredge, the Leviathan, was under construction.

It would work over an area of about 90ha, 7km south of Greymouth.

"A tramway of 15 chains has been formed from the Paroa railway station to the claim so that the transit of all material will be at minimum cost."

Marshall engines were brought out from England to power the dredge.

— By Viv Logie, Greymouth Star