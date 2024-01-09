Heavy rain warning issued for Fiordland, West Coast

Photo: Getty Images

Alerts for heavy downpours are in place for parts of the South Island as the rest of the country prepares for more heat and sunshine

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for Westland south of the glaciers, and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound for 24 hours from 9pm on Wednesday night as a front moves north.

Up to 200 millimetres of rain is predicted, with peak rates of between 20 to 30mm an hour expected after dawn.

The heavy rain is forecast to ease in Fiordland from midday on Thursday.

MetService said downpours might cause rivers and stream to rise rapidly with both surface flooding and slips possible.

A strong wind watch is in place for parts of Fiordland and Southland from 3pm on Wednesday until early Thursday morning with possible severe gales in exposed places.