Reefton pool reopening delayed

The Reefton public swimming pool is now unlikely to reopen before the end of February.

The pool building has been dismantled and the steel frame sent away for rust treatment and painting, as part of a $500,000 upgrade.

The Buller District Council was aiming to have the pool open again by Christmas, but now says the discovery of serious rust problems in the steel frame has put paid to that hope.

"There has been an unforeseen delay with the main shelter structure, due to significant rust damage being revealed once the shelter cladding was removed," the council says.

The steel portals would now need more repair work and in some parts replacement, which meant they were unlikely to be sandlblasted and galvanised by Christmas. Until the framework was reassembled, the recladding and fit-out of the new structure could not go ahead.

"Council acknowledges the delays are regrettable and is working with Buller Recreation to come up with the best possible safe swimming options for the Reefton community."

Industrial action at the port of Melbourne had also delayed the delivery of the new insulated cladding for the pool, although it was still expected to arrive by early December.

In the meantime, contractors were working on the changing rooms and office block, doing seismic strengthening, roof cladding and replacement, and repairs to walls and ceilings, the council said.

"New partitions, doors and fittings are being manufactured and a local contractor has been engaged to plaster and paint the change rooms and office area following this strengthening and repair work."

New aluminium doors and windows fabricated by local TRT Builders would also be installed once the new steel framing was in place.

"But the unexpected delays will have an impact on the reopening date of the pool -- it is unlikely to reopen before the end of summer."

Inangahua Community Board chairman John Bougen said the delay caused by the discovery of serious rust was disappointing but not unexpected.

"There is not a lot we can do about it -- the priority has to be public safety."

- Lois Williams