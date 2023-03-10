Slips cause travel trouble on West Coast

An aerial view of the Wallsend slip near Dobson this morning. Photo: Waka Kotahi

The long, dry summer, combined with sudden torrential rain in the past few days, created the perfect storm for slips throughout the central West Coast yesterday.

State Highway 73 was closed overnight after a large slip at Turiwhate Creek. The road reopened to one lane at 10am today, but the NZ Transport Agency warned motorists to expect delays getting through the slip site, with heavy traffic expected for the Wildfoods Festival in Hokitika.

"Please build extra time into the SH73 journey today and over the weekend," NZTA maintenance contract manager Moira Whinham said.

A slip at Wallsend this morning closed State Highway 7 between Dobson and Stillwater, also affecting the railway line and preventing the Tranz Alpine from making it into Greymouth.

A detour was available via Taylorville, but Tranz Alpine passengers were warned they would have to catch a bus for the Moana-Greymouth leg of the journey due to the Wallsend slip, and back.

Kiwi Rail South Island general manager of operations Mark Heissenbuttel, said depending on further rainfall, they hoped to have the line reopened later today.

Another slip in the Greenstone area closed the Kumara-Inchbonnie Road overnight, from the William Stewart Bridge through to the Lake Brunner Road intersection, including the branch road to Taramakau Settlement.

The Grey District Council's transport and infrastructure officer Brian Sutherland, said the road was closed due to some minor slips but it was mostly due to water running across the road and lifting the seal.

On Wednesday night a slip temporarily cut off the Greymouth hillside subdivision of Tasman View, at South Beach.

Reefton geologist John Taylor said everything dried out over summer, causing shrinkage cracks in the ground, and when it rained the water got into the cracks, causing slips.

Westpower was also fixing power outages from yesterday's storm.

Chief executive Peter Armstrong said they had a few issues yesterday affecting parts of Moana township.

There was also a power cut on Camerons Road relating to cable and transformer faults, and another at Kaiata.

"Although the power is on at this stage, we expect it will take us a couple of days to get the cable fault at Moana fully repaired."

A small twister was reported at Camerons yesterday. It brought down vegetation and blew over bins.