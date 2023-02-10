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Horticulture
Horticulture
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HorticultureJuly 22

Southern growers get a strong voice and a more direct link to advocacy and practical support

Growers have a “strong voice” in the South.
Shawn McAvinue
Southern growers get a strong voice and a more direct link to advocacy and practical support
Southern growers get a strong voice and a more direct link to advocacy and practical support
HorticultureJuly 15

Freshwater programme successful

Central Otago growers have been part of a successful programme providing on-farm support, training and practical resources in growing areas where freshwater risks are higher.
Freshwater programme successful
Freshwater programme successful
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HorticultureJuly 12

International agricultural spray specialists to offer advice at workshops

Canadian spraying specialists will teach arable growers the best way to hit their target at workshops in the South next month.
International agricultural spray specialists to offer advice at workshops
International agricultural spray specialists to offer advice at workshops
HorticultureJuly 8

‘Business as usual’ after sale

A Singaporean has bought a vineyard, which produces award-winning wines, near Cromwell.
‘Business as usual’ after sale
‘Business as usual’ after sale