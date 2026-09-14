Grower T&G has launched its newest premium apple variety, the Joli, in Vietnam, ramping up its push into the lucrative Asian export market.

T&G Apples managing director Shane Kingston said the new variety - a large red apple that is sweet, juicy and perfect for families - was designed specifically for sharing.

"For the first time, shoppers will be able to buy premium Joli apples and experience a brand we know has strong global potential, with the makings of the next billion-dollar apple in our portfolio," he said.

"Joli builds on T&G's proven ability to take outstanding New Zealand-bred apple varieties to the world."

Kingston said a new apple like the Joli represented over a decade of breeding, testing and growing before it could be brought to market.

"When it succeeds, the value is felt well beyond the orchard - by growers, regional communities, customers and the national economy."

He said T&G's other premium apple variety, the Envy, had shown how New Zealand innovation can create value in global markets - having this year surpassed $1 billion in global sales.

While overall global apple consumption is growing modestly, the premium apple category is expanding, driven by consumers willing to pay more for brands they trust to consistently deliver a superior eating experience.

Between 2025 and 2030, the global premium apple category is expected to grow from $US13 billion ($NZ22.3b) to $US19b, representing a compound annual growth rate of almost 8%.

Kingston said the company had big plans for Joli and it aimed to significantly increase production in New Zealand by 2030.

He said, to achieve that, T&G was encouraging growers in regions such as Marlborough to consider diversifying into planting Joli apples.

The apple is now being grown on the Canterbury Plains, and T&G has licensed 273 hectares of Joli apples in Aotearoa New Zealand, with plans to grow this to 1500-ha globally by 2035.