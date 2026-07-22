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Horticulture
Horticulture
HorticultureJuly 15

Freshwater programme successful

Central Otago growers have been part of a successful programme providing on-farm support, training and practical resources in growing areas where freshwater risks are higher.
Freshwater programme successful
Freshwater programme successful
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HorticultureJuly 12

International agricultural spray specialists to offer advice at workshops

Canadian spraying specialists will teach arable growers the best way to hit their target at workshops in the South next month.
International agricultural spray specialists to offer advice at workshops
International agricultural spray specialists to offer advice at workshops
HorticultureJuly 8

‘Business as usual’ after sale

A Singaporean has bought a vineyard, which produces award-winning wines, near Cromwell.
‘Business as usual’ after sale
‘Business as usual’ after sale
HorticultureJune 25

Three square meals a day on the kale

In a new winter series, Shawn McAvinue asks farmers questions about their winter crop.
Three square meals a day on the kale
Three square meals a day on the kale