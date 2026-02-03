Clyde Orchards manager Kris Robb, of Earnscleugh, predicts fewer cherries will be exported from New Zealand this season. PHOTO: SRL FILES

A sweet start to the cherry season hit turbulence come harvest, souring predicted export volumes, a Central Otago grower says.

A large cherry harvest was expected to lift cherry export revenue by 5% to $130 million this season, ending June 30 this year.

The forecast was made in a Ministry for Primary Industries’ situation and outlook report released in December last year.

Reasons for the positive outlook included effective winter chilling and successful pollination periods, the report said.

The much later timing of the 2026 Chinese New Year, on February 17, had positioned New Zealand exporters well to meet peak demand.

Growers set to benefit most from the timing of Chinese New Year were those producing late harvest varieties and sub-regions in Central Otago.

Cherry export revenue increased 35% to $124 million the previous season, the report said.

The increase was driven by a large harvest resulting in export volumes increasing 34% to reach 5100 tonnes.

Central Otago Fruit Growers Association member and Clyde Orchards manager Kris Robb, of Earnscleugh, said the cherry harvest was ongoing in Central Otago.

"We are right in the throes of it."

The season started well and the cherry crop was set when the report was created.

Since the release of the report, the weather had "played havoc" and he expected fewer cherries to be exported than forecast.

"The potential crop was there early in the season but there has been damage through wind and rain and it has affected export pack-outs."

The current cherry export volume was "well down" on where it was at the same time last season.

"I can’t see a drastic increase in those figures going forward."

The timing of Chinese New Year was beneficial but New Zealand cherry growers would not be able to supply enough of the premium product to meet peak demand, he said.

"Unfortunately, the weather gods haven’t worked in our favour."

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz