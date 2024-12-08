NZ Summerfresh chairman Stephen Darling admires new varieties of apricots developed after two decades of research and development. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Central Otago apricots may soon be available before Christmas and through into March as the next step is taken in the development of new varieties.

In 2022, three cultivars from a series were released for commercialisation by Plant & Food Research following two decades of research and development into breeding apricot varieties suitable for New Zealand’s unique growing conditions.

These three varieties are also going to be joined by another two varieties which are also being developed.

They would be known as Summer Spark, Summer Desire, Summer Charm, Summer Passion and Summer Blaze.

Grower co-operative NZ Summerfresh Ltd had formed for the commercialisation of the apricots.

Chairman Stephen Darling, of Ettrick, said the names had been decided upon from a meeting of the company’s directors. The Otago Daily Times had let readers suggest names which also helped, Mr Darling said.

He said with the two additional varieties — Summer Desire and Summer Charm — it was hoped this would create a succession of apricots coming on to the market.

"That will give us greater coverage for our customers and push it out from what it is currently. In time we hope to have apricots ripen from December though to March and have great apricots," he said.

At present the apricot season goes from mid-to-late January to mid-to-late February.

Only small plantings had occurred so far but fruit had been available last year and would grow when more plantings come on line.

More than 40,000 trees over 50ha are being produced. Apricot trees reached full production by year seven or eight, he said.

The Summer Spark variety was the first in line and should be available in some outlets over the next week or two.

Most of the 15 growers in the company are from Central Otago. Other growers interested may look at joining the group.

Mr Darling said they were wanting to build export sales but the focus was also on the domestic market and still have the old varieties such as Moorpark available.

Following a favourable blossoming and fruit set period, Mr Darling estimated about 250 tonnes of New Zealand summer apricots would be produced this summer, with plans to export 140 tonnes and distribute 110 tonnes to the domestic market.

He said apricots were the most challenging summer fruit to grow as they flowered the earliest and were subject to cold and frost risk.

The new apricots were juicy and full of flavour, he said.

"People who have been put off apricots have not had these great apricots before. This is what apricots are supposed to be like."