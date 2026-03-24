Murray Kelly receives FAR’s 2016 researcher of the year award from Associate Professor Nicole Anderson, of Oregon State University. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A senior research agronomist is being remembered as a "walking encyclopedia" in seed research.

PGG Wrightson Seeds’ Murray Kelly, who died this month, was responsible for analysing pastoral and vegetable seed production.

He and his team researched and developed techniques to increase seed yields and improve production to get the most out of crops.

When he was nominated as a regional winner for the Syngenta Growth Awards in 2022 he was called the seed production go-to man who growers turned to at field days when a tricky question arose.

Mr Kelly, 72, was also known for sharing his wealth of knowledge to the wider industry.

The Foundation for Arable Research (FAR) said he was an integral part of FAR and Seed Industry Research Centre’s seed research and extension.

"He was a great communicator and was always generous in sharing his knowledge with researchers and growers in New Zealand and internationally. He also enjoyed mentoring the next generation of seed researchers. Our thoughts are with his family."

Mr Kelly’s expertise was recognised when he was named FAR’s 2016 researcher of the year.

Former president of the International Herbage Seed Group Phil Rolston said then that he had a significant role in mentoring the next generation of seed researchers

"Murray has been described as a walking encyclopedia on all aspects of seed production. He has been generous in sharing information and ideas with other researchers including FAR that has led to both helping FAR to focus on treatments that work. Murray did some great work on plant growth regulators in cocksfoot that led to a joint author publication including FAR staff."

Many farm trials he ran focused on topical problems and weed issues such as plant growth regulator research in a range of crops, and disease management solutions.

The development of plantain as a seed crop providing economic returns for growers was credited largely to 20 years of work he led and he had a major role in researching high rates of endophyte transmission.

Internationally he was known in seed production circles after making many visits to Tasmania, Denmark, Oregon and Uruguay.

tim.cronshaw@alliedmedia.co.nz