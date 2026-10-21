Red Meat

A yearling Angus bull sold for $46,000, nearly doubling the record highest price at a northern Southland stud earlier this month.[[October 9]] Reporter Shawn McAvinue talks to (from left) vendors Philip and Katherine McCallum, of Rockley Angus, and buyers Ryan Hussey, of Mt Possession Angus, and Paul Hickman, of Taimate Angus, about the historic sale of bull Rockley W073. Photo: Gabriela Lachova