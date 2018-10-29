Grant Howie about to bite into a patty made from plant-based mince. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

It's mince, but not as we know it.

The Craft Meat Company, of Dunedin, has hit supermarket shelves with its plant-based "No Meat Mince''.

Grant and Sherie Howie, who bought 99-year-old Fishers Meats earlier this year, believe they are the first New Zealand company to launch such a product.

Mr Howie, a 30-year food industry veteran, said the rise of alternative proteins was arguably the biggest trend in Western food.

"When I bought the business, I had plant-based protein on my list of possibilities.

"I knew this trend was coming and could see what was happening overseas.

"It's literally got bigger and faster a lot earlier than what I expected,'' he said.

Development of the product started in the company's Kaikorai Valley kitchen in June.

"Good food shouldn't come out of a lab. It should come out of a kitchen.''

No Meat Mince used ingredients such as mushrooms, tomatoes, almonds, coconut oil and soy protein.

It has found favour with Mr and Mrs Howie's youngest daughter who became a vegan two years ago.

"When I bought the company, she said 'Why don't you make something I can eat' and I realised there was a growing trend for people to eat less meat or to eat no meat at all.

"I had a ready guinea pig ... and her friends who were very blunt,'' he said.

Plans were under way to launch to "No Meat'' sausages, burgers and ready-made meals next year.

sally.rae@odt.co.nz