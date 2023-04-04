Beef + Lamb New Zealand Genetics livestock specialist Jason Archer spoke at a progeny test field day at Pamu’s Kepler Farm in Manapouri last week. PHOTOS: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A beef progeny programme on a state-owned farm in Fiordland aims to demonstrate the power of cross breeding, a geneticist says.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand Genetics held a field day on its programme at Pāmu’s Kepler Farm in Manapouri last week, as the first steers from the programme are set to be killed.

Opening his speech, Beef + Lamb New Zealand Genetics livestock specialist Jason Archer, of Dunedin, said it was early days in the programme and there was not enough data available yet to make any scientifically defendable statements.

Goals of the programme at Kepler farm included comparing genetics across Angus and Hereford breeds.

The breeds were crossed both ways in the programme.

Another goal of the programme was to assess leading industry bulls and collecting carcass and maternal performance data.

An aim of the project was to investigate and roll-out new traits.

Some of the heifers in the programme were set to have methane output measured at Invermay Agricultural Centre in Mosgiel, Dr Archer said.

The programme also aimed to demonstrate the power of cross-breeding including hybrid vigour.

"Hybrid vigour is the icing on the cake — it’s well worth having — it’s the only free lunch you are going to get in farming."

An audience member asked Dr Archer how the programme would be used to market the premium beef it produced.

B+LNZ Genetics beef genetics operations specialist Anna Boyd.

Dr Archer said most of the cattle in the programme went through the Silver Fern Farm grading process, Eating Quality System.

"I absolutely believe we need to be chasing meat quality premiums and focusing on what our consumer demands — if we are not, we are competing against South America beef or whatever else ... I’m a big fan of producing a premium product."

At the event Beef + Lamb New Zealand Genetics beef genetics operations specialist Anna Boyd, of Christchurch, spoke about leading the project.

More than 14 sires were used to artificially inseminate the breeding herd in the first year of mating in 2020, Miss Boyd said.

Semen straws from 10 new bulls artificially inseminated nearly 500 heifers and cows in 2021.

A call was made for straws of the best bull semen in June each year for use in the programme.

More than 400 cows and heifers were mated by 13 sires last year, including straws from an "international Angus".

The programme aimed for half of the herd to get in-calf from artificial insemination.

Data showed artificial insemination got in-calf 69% of the cows born in 2020.

"We are really, really pleased with that."

She highlighted the importance of the body condition of the heifers and cows before being mated.

"The farm team here does an amazing job to make sure they are up to condition."

Farm manager Travis Leslie opened the field day and praised his staff.

"I think we’ve delivered something pretty nice."

The "first cohort" of steers were booked to be killed next month.

As part of the field day, Bill Austin gave a demonstration using the beef class structural assessment scoring system to assess the temperament and structure of beef cattle in the programme.

shawn.mcavinue@alliedpress.co.nz