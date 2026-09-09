The government is seeking feedback on changes that would make it easier for people to buy an animal from a farmer and get it processed sooner.

In a statement, Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard said under current rules, people could already buy a live animal but before it could be processed by a homekill provider listed with the Ministry for Primary Industries, the buyer has to show they actively cared for it for 28 days.

“These rules haven’t been looked at in 20 years. The way we live, farm and share food has changed, and the rules need to catch up.

“This is about removing rules that no longer make sense. Homekill can currently only be eaten by the animal owner, their family or household and farm employees.

“With the cost of living still biting, people are looking at what else is on offer. Buying an animal from a local farmer means the farmer sets the price, and while I can’t promise it will be cheaper, it could well be.”

The consultation also proposes that homekill and hunted meat be labelled, so people know it has not gone through the same checks as meat sold in shops, particularly if restrictions on who can eat it were relaxed.

There were no proposed changes to requirements for providers, or to the ban on selling homekill or recreationally hunted meat.

Where a slaughter or processing provider was used, that provider must still be listed with the ministry.

The consultation also covers whether recreational hunters could share hunted meat more widely.

“We have heard the current rules are vague, and that uncertainty is putting people off donating hunted meat to foodbanks and charities.”

Hunters wanted to give meat to their local foodbank, but many were not sure whether they were allowed to.

Meat was the most asked for item at foodbanks and the most expensive to provide.

Consultation runs until October 5. — Allied Media