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Red MeatJuly 22

Micro-abattoir provides security of supply for Southland butchery shops

A Southland micro-abattoir is “opening doors” for farmers wanting to sell the meat of their livestock.
Shawn McAvinue
Micro-abattoir provides security of supply for Southland butchery shops
Micro-abattoir provides security of supply for Southland butchery shops
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Red MeatJuly 22

Bull sale helps keep rescue helicopter crew operating

A North Otago bull breeder hopes more stud owners will follow suit and donate a share of their sales to charity.
Shawn McAvinue
Bull sale helps keep rescue helicopter crew operating
Bull sale helps keep rescue helicopter crew operating
Red MeatJuly 22

Angus shine on hook and exotics excel on hoof at southern beef cattle competition

For the first time, Angus carcasses have won both of the top “hook” honours at a Southern beef competition.
Shawn McAvinue
Angus shine on hook and exotics excel on hoof at southern beef cattle competition
Angus shine on hook and exotics excel on hoof at southern beef cattle competition
Red MeatJuly 8

Growth mindset needed: chief exec

A shift to a long-term growth mindset will create value in the red meat sector, Silver Fern Farms chief executive Dan Boulton says.
Growth mindset needed: chief exec
Growth mindset needed: chief exec