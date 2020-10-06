PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

High lamb losses have been reported on some Southland farms due to the recent snow.

The snow coincided with peak lambing and some farmers had reported 8% to 10% losses for anything born during this time, Agribusiness Consultants Ltd’s consultant Deane Carson said.

"For much of Southland the snow coincided with the end of ewe lambing and losses have been moderate or low.

"Hogget lambing was also beginning and some losses have been experienced where this is done."

The snow was in addition to weeks of wet weather.

"It is the cumulative bad weather effect that is the greatest cause for concern.

"I expect my average client lamb mortality will be 10%-20% higher than normal.

"That translates to about 150-200 lambs lost.

"Many will consider this as $15,000-$20,000 of income lost.

"However, as we know with the 2010 snowstorm, the market can still provide, and the extra pasture available can be used to add value to surviving lambs."

There would also be losses because of wet and muddy conditions.

"Watery mouth disease is prevalent on some properties and we are beginning to see some sheep with mastitis issues."

The weather took both a physical and mental toll on farmers, Mr Carson said.

"To lose animals you deeply care about despite enormous efforts is hard for all.

"Many are telling me they are feeling exhausted and sore.

"It’s a good time to show some love to our farming industry."