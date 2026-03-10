The McCraw family, of Waimatua, dad Luke and children (from left) Sophie, 11, Angus 6, and Annabelle 9, and their pet sheep Highlander, Jojo and Little Biddy, enjoy a day out at the show. PHOTOS: TONI MCDONALD

Swirling crowds at Donovan Park at the weekend indicated another successful Southland A&P Show, organisers say.

Southland A&P Show executive officer Georgie Day said she suspected the 2026 figures were "up there with a record show".

Brilliant sunshine helped to draw large crowds both on Saturday and for the Friday evening night market, where Southlanders enjoyed "tea and a bit of shopping" in the al fresco food court while listening to a live band.

Organisers had to do a quick scramble after the high volume of visitors led to a temporary shortage of show site maps.

The show, traditionally held on the first Saturday in March, is in its 156th year.

While commercial trade sites were down on the previous year, it was "typical for a [Southern] Field Days year", Ms Day said.

Jacob, 2, and Gracie Sellwood, 6, jumped at the opportunity to clamber up behind the steering wheel of a tractor for a little drive.

But competition was as fierce as ever in the home industries pavilion, with entries up on past years, offering a colourful array of baked goods and "a wonderful quality" of bold flowers.

Dairy and beef cattle entries also saw an increase, with prizegivings held throughout Saturday.

The event grounds had been divided into three sections, with markets, food stalls and entertainment to promote the carnival atmosphere across the entire site.

Ms Day said the show continued its long-standing mission to be a bridge between town and country.

The XO Carnival, petting zoo and tractor rides all proved popular with young families, as pony rides, calm calves and tethered sheep offered town children the opportunity to experience a little bit of country life.

Hospice Southland would be receiving the proceeds from the tractor rides, she said.

toni.mcdonald@alliedmedia.co.nz