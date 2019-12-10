About 45 riders took part in the Greenvale Dog Trial Club’s fundraising horse trek from Waikaia to Greenvale last weekend. Photo: Supplied

Accommodation will be in demand in Gore and surrounding areas in May by spectators, supporters and competitors involved in the New Zealand and South Island dog trial competitions.

Greenvale Dog Trial Club president Garth Cross said the club had been selected to host the event, which runs from May 18 to 23, and 500 to 600 people, along with their dogs, from throughout New Zealand were expected for the week.

‘‘All the hotels in the 30km to 50km radius will be full, and hotels and motels in Gore are chocker,’’ Mr Cross said.

‘‘A lot of guys know farmers down this way and are organising accommodation for them and their dogs.’’

The club, along with other clubs’ volunteers and the Southland centre, had been working to ensure the courses and facilities were up to standard.

Its clubrooms were renovated about two years ago in readiness for the national event, while the liberating yards had also been upgraded.

The club had gained a raft of sponsors, including meat companies, rural professionals, banks, car dealers and agri-businesses.

‘‘It takes a lot of money to run the competitions and we have had a lot of support.’’

About 4000 sheep would be used from Leithen Valley Farms and Mt Wendon Station

There are two huntaway and two heading courses — three on Leithen Valley Farm and the fourth on Greenvale Station.

‘‘All the meat companies are providing meat for competitors’ meals, while the Waikaka Golf Club is raising money by providing breakfasts for the week.’’

Other Waikaka clubs were also catering for lunches and smokos as fundraisers.

The club held a 30km horse trek from Glencairn Station, Waikaia, to Greenvale at the weekend to raise funds, and about 45 people took part.