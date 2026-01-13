Noah Mitchell, 7, of Queenstown, tries his hand at shearing with the help of Patrick Duncan, of Alexandra, while Carter Holm, also of Alexandra, looks on. PHOTOS: GUY WILLIAMS

The rain cleared, the sun emerged and thousands came through the gates for the Lake Hayes A&P Show in Queenstown on Saturday.

Show president Kate Hamilton said overnight showers, which persisted into the morning, did not affect ground conditions at the Lake Hayes showgrounds or dampen enthusiasm for the 110th edition of the show.

Leading the grand parade on Saturday afternoon were the show’s top two horse-and-rider combinations: Tapanui’s James Rowlands (left), on Eastdale Llardo, and Jessie McMaster, of Otautau, on Glen Oliver.

After the gates opened at 8am, the crowd built steadily as temperatures climbed to 24°C in the afternoon.

"It’s turned out totally fine, and the horsey people just get amongst it and get on with the job," Ms Hamilton said.

Emily Ballantyne, 12, of Queenstown, jumps clear in the hobby horse event.

"I believe this is one of our best shows ever."

Retiring as president this year after three shows and seven years on the organising committee, she urged locals to volunteer and join the "great bunch of people" who kept the show going.

A children’s lolly scramble caused mayhem in the show ring.

One of those volunteers is Bruce Patton, who is stepping down this year after 20 years as the show’s chief sheep steward.

The 83-year-old Queenstowner said as the Wakatipu became increasingly urban, the show was the only opportunity many children had to see farm animals and activities such as shearing.

"When I was a kid we all had relatives on farms, but that isn’t so much the case any more."

In a variation of the traditional tug-of-war, a few dozen children managed to move a fire truck.

The theme of this year’s show was "Paddock to Pantry", which celebrated the food produced by local farmers and growers.

Among the show’s main attractions were equestrian events, including showjumping and the hobby horse competition, sheep and wool class judging, a "Lake Hayes Larder" marquee featuring tastings and demonstrations by local artisan food and drink producers, a Kidzone with free entertainment and activities, home industries and produce, more than 70 trade stalls and myriad other food and entertainment.

guy.williams@alliedmedia.co.nz