Second division bull rider Alec Gunn, of Balclutha, was among South Otago competitors testing their mettle at the Lawrence Rodeo on Sunday. PHOTOS: RICHARD DAVISON

Despite a continuing bum steer from the weather gods, rodeo enthusiasts galloped on in Lawrence at the start of the month.

A dose of this summer’s inclement weather in January had already led to a postponement from the event’s original date, to a revised slot at the tail-end of the season.

Anna Thomas, of Balclutha, competes in the breakaway roping slack.

Club president Luke Holmes said the delay had a silver lining, although continual showers remained a challenge for organisers on March 1.

"Although we would have preferred to run in January, coming in two weeks before the finals means the competition is a bit sharper, and we’ve got a few more entries than we’d expect.

Seasoned rodeo performer Rex Church, of Poolburn, competes in the steer wrestling slack in a gap between showers at Lawrence Rodeo on March 1.

"All credit to the crowd for braving the elements today.

"They’re here enjoying some excellent riding from many of New Zealand’s finest."

Alex Moore, of Outram, competes in the second division saddle bronc.

Mr Holmes arrived in Lawrence from Hawke’s Bay in 2021, and said he had been impressed with the commitment of local people to the sport.

"I’ve been involved with rodeo since 1979, was a judge for 13 years, and my kids compete.

Charlie Dougherty, of Ranfurly, competes in the second division saddle bronc.

"Rodeo is very much a family sport, and it’s been great to see the whole community getting behind this event here in Lawrence, from sponsors and volunteers, to all our supporters. It’s just a great family day out."

The national finals will be hosted by Waikouaiti Rodeo Club, this Saturday.

richard.davison@cluthaleader.co.nz