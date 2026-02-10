PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Enjoying a day out at the Gore A&P Society’s 143rd annual show on Saturday were, from left, Gore District Mayor Ben Bell, Grand Master of the Parade, Jock Cummings, Associate Minister of Agriculture Mark Patterson and Gore A&P Society president Martin Powley (obscured).

Mr Powley said the turnout was the "best crowd we’ve had for many a year".

The good weather helped bring in the good vibes and the big crowd, but also the display of rural success, he said.

"It was good. The beef were up on last year, we had some great quality animals there. We had the South Island Ayrshire champs based at the Gore show, with plenty of good-looking Ayrshire cows, with an 8-year-old Ayrshire winning best in show.

"The main thing was having the Young Farmers. They came along and gave a whole different spin with different people," he said.

"A lot of people in the show have been organising their sections for many years now and keep improving things. We’re getting sorted with new technology, trying to make it easier for everyone to enter."