FMG Junior Young Farmer Otago-Southland final third place winners are Ben Hartshorne (left) and Manaia Tiller (both 14) of Blue Mountain College. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Blue Mountain College agriculture pupils clearly know their way around the farm after dominating the podium at the FMG Junior Young Farmer regional competition.

Of the 19 teams of two competing in the Otago-Southland final at Middlemarch on March 25, teams from Blue Mountain College achieved second, third and fourth place.

Second place team Flynn Hill and Shamus Young’s achievement puts them forward for the national final being held in Timaru on July 6-8.

Ben Hartshorne and Manaia Tiller came in third and Hannah Reid (17) and Leila Hill (15) came in fourth.

Blue Mountain College agriculture teacher Liz Murray said she was delighted with their success.

"All students had spent their lunchtimes over the past few weeks working on upskilling their general knowledge and working on their fencing skills."

A former pupil of the school, Theo Wesslson, had even come to teach the pupils some key skills which seems to have paid off.

FMG Junior Young Farmer Otago-Southland final second place winners are Flynn Hill (left) and Shamus Young (both 16) of Blue Mountain College.

"This is the first time we have had a team make the final of the FMG Junior Young Farmer competition."

For Flynn and Shamus though, it was not the first time they had excelled in a farming competition, she said.

"[They] won the NZ national AgriKids competition a few years ago when they were in year 8."

Ben had also been part of the team which won the same competition two years ago.

"Flynn and Shamus are now focused on learning as much general knowledge they can, along with learning as many different farming practices they can in anticipation of what the two-day final will bring. They also have started fundraising to help cover costs in Timaru."

The school also had two teams compete in the AgriKids competition on the same day.

"Both teams made it through to the final seven."

michael.curreen@theensign.co.nz