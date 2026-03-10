At the straight hunt run-off in West Otago last week are (from left) New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association Otago Centre president Cam Bain, David Parker and dog Tom, Anna Stewart and Sky, Graham Dickie and Treble, Michael Benton and Maia, Brian Sparrow and Jerry and judge Sean O’Boyle and clerk Matthew McLellan. PHOTOS: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A facelift of Heriot Collie Club facilities ahead of hosting the South Island sheep dog trial championships in 2028 is tracking well, president Scott Walker says.

The club’s annual dog trials ran smoothly despite cold and wet weather across the two days ending last week.

More than 120 triallists from throughout Otago, Southland and Canterbury entered the two heading events, and about 100 entered the two hunt events.

Facility improvements were under way, and hosting the Otago Centre championships were a good trial run for the South Island event, Mr Walker said.

Heriot Collie Club member Peter Adam on the zig-zag course, which features a new judging box.

"We will iron out a few things we need to improve, but we are on target."

The facelift includes four new judges boxes being installed.

A digger had been used for earthworks to change courses and build tracks.

"We have a fair bit to go but we’ve certainly made a good start at it," Mr Walker said.

Heriot Collie Club president Scott Walker (far right) and fellow club members watch the straight hunt run-off last week.

He thanked farmers Lindsay and Linda Roulston for allowing the club to have its four courses on their property in Park Hill.

"They have turned their farm upside down to accommodate the club," he said.

For the South Island championships, about half the sheep would be provided by the Roulstons and the rest by Wilden Station in Moa Flat.

The club was in good health; membership had increased in the past five years and up to 40 members attend working bees.

"In terms of numbers, we are one of the stronger clubs in Otago and Southland. We have heaps of young guys who are real keen and some experienced older guys, who have been here for years and years — we are really lucky," Mr Walker said.

Heriot School pupils take part in a field trip to Heriot Collie Club trials and Otago Centre Championships.

Club member Mckenzie Smith was raised in Canterbury and moved to West Otago to work as stock manager at Hukarere Station.

He had worked with sheep dogs for the past 15 years and started competing in trials about three years ago.

The delay was getting his dogs good enough to win an event.

"I didn’t have the dogs to do it until about three years ago," he said.

The Southland Sheep Dog Trial Association hosts the South Island championships in Mararoa in May this year, and his goal was to compete at that event.

Heriot Collie Club member Lindsay Roulston watches the zig-zag hunt on his property last week.

Heriot club members were an awesome group of people and he enjoyed the competitive nature of the sport and spending time with his dogs, he said.

Otago Centre president Cam Bain, of West Otago, said the club had shown how good it would be at hosting the championships.

"As far as the centre is concerned, it has been a bloody good trial."

RESULTS

Heriot Collie Club on March 1 and 2.

Dogs watch the straight hunt run-off at Heriot Collie Club's annual trial.

Long head: Competitor Neville Hore and dog Frank (95.5 points) 1; Brian Dickison and Reggie (94.75) 2; Phil McCarthy and Pete (94.5) 3; Alan Stewart and Beth (96.5) 4; Brian Dickison and Joey (95) 5.

Short head and yard: Competitor Logan Bain and dog Stan (93 points) 1; Michael Lucas and Dixon (93.25) 2; Roger Sellars and Patch (93.50) 3; Alan Stewart and Beth (95) 4; Roger Tweed and Kane (96) 5.

Zig zag hunt: Competitor Henry Smith and dog Trix (96.5 points) 1; Mckenzie Smith and Pound (95.5) 2; Mckenzie Smith and Chub (94.5) 3; Jack Brennan and Fist (95) 4; Michael Benton and Ernie (94) 5.

Straight hunt: Competitor Anna Stewart and dog Sky (98) 1; Michael Benton and Maia (96.5) 2; Brian Sparrow and Jerry (95.5) 3; David Parker and Tom (95) 4; Graham Dickie and Treble (96) 5.

Otago Centre Championships held at Heriot Collie Club on March 1 and 2:

Dog triallist Mckenzie Smith with his dogs Pound (left) and Chub at the Heriot Collie Club trials and Otago Centre Championships last week.

Long Head: Competitor Phil McCarthy and Pete (190.5) 1; Brian Dickison and Reggie (189.75) 2; Brian Dickison and Joey (187) 3; Alan Stewart and Beth (185.5) 4; Neville Hore and Frank (183.5) 5.

Short head and yard: Competitor Logan Bain and dog Stan (188.50 points) 1; Michael Lucas and Dixon (186.25) 2; Roger Sellars and Patch (180) 3; Alan Stewart and Beth (174) 4; Roger Tweed and Kane (117) 5.

Zig zag hunt: Competitor Henry Smith and dog Trix (194.5 points) 1; Mckenzie Smith and Pound (190.5) 2; Mckenzie Smith and Chub (181.5) 3; Jack Brennan and Fist (179) 4; Michael Benton and Ernie (177) 5.

Straight hunt: Competitor Anna Stewart and dog Sky (194) 1; Michael Benton and Maia (192) 2; David Parker and Tom (189.5) 3; Brian Sparrow and Jerry (188.5) 4; Graham Dickie and Treble (176) 5.

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz