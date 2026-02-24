Defending New Zealand steer wrestling champion Ryan Adam is hoping to repeat in front of a home crowd in Waikouaiti at the National Finals Rodeo next month. PHOTO: STEPHEN MOWBRAY

Ryan Adam is aiming to peak at the right time.

The North Otago cowboy won both the rookie and open steer wrestling national titles last year and is looking to repeat as champion in the open division when the Waikouaiti Rodeo Club hosts the the National Finals Rodeo next month.

Adam said he was looking forward to having the national finals "just down the road".

"It’s exciting being on my home turf.

"Hopefully we get a good crowd and there will be a few people clapping for me.

"It’ll be a good day.

‘Hopefully everyone from Oamaru heads down."

He was especially excited about being able to perform in front of his friends and family and hopefully add another national title to his resume.

"They put up with a lot from me over the season so it’d be good to get it done in front of them, and two in a row would be quite good too."

Adam and his horse Streaker sit atop the open steer wrestling standings with $2038.70 in winnings, but he is just $57 ahead of second place.

"We’re just hanging on to the top spot," he said.

"As long as we go in there or there abouts we’ll be right."

For a small club like Waikouaiti to host the national finals was a great achievement, he said.

"It is a funny wee place to have the finals but it’ll be good ...

"It’ll be good for the wee town."

There would be a function afterwards at the community centre there, he said.

Adam is also giving back to the sport through his input on the organising committee for this year’s national finals.

"If you want to rodeo, you’ve got to give back to the sport, too, so it’s always good to be a part of the club and give them a hand.

"They’re pretty good down there.

I don’t do a whole lot for them — there’s a couple in that club that do a lot."

There are only a couple of rodeos left before the finals come to Waikouaiti.

The circuit goes to Waimate this weekend then north to Urenui in Taranaki before the grand finale in Waikouaiti.

nic.duff@oamarumail.co.nz