International Deer Biology Congress convener David Stevens shows velvet regrowth from stags at Invermay Agricultural Centre, a field trip destination during the four-day event in Dunedin next week. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

It’s back.

About 160 delegates will descend on Dunedin for the 11th International Deer Biology Congress next week.

Congress convener and Invermay Agricultural Centre senior scientist David Stevens, of Dunedin, said the inaugural event, then called the International Biology of Deer Production Conference, was launched by scientists Ken Drew and Peter Fennessy at the Invermay Agricultural Centre, near Mosgiel, in 1983.

The event was rebranded and held offshore every four years.

"It has been all around the world and this is the first time it has been back in New Zealand."

The 10th congress was held during the deer rutting season in Croatia in 2022.

Deer genetics agent Adam Whaanga, of Dunedin, will speak about scoring hard antler at the International Deer Biology Congress next week.

Congress session topics range from how deer interact with native environments, develop carcass weight, regenerate antlers, perceive colour and lactate to the management of deer disease and nutrition.

"It is very wide-ranging."

Delegates would include biologists, conservationist, deer farmers and game industry insiders, Dr Stevens said.

The congress features two field trips including stops to the venison, velvet and trophy operation at Puketapu Farms in Palmerston.

On the field trip, Rural Livestock deer manager Adam Whaanga, of Mosgiel, would talk about the system to score a hard antler for the trophy industry.

Northern Southland deer farmer David Stevens, second-cousin to Dr Stevens, would talk about his experiences including the role of genetics.

Farmer David Stevens, of Northern Southland, will speak about the role of genetics in breeding deer at the International Deer Biology Congress.

Delegates visit Invermay the next day.

Topics include how a CT scanner was used in its deer breeding programme, ongoing genomic work and a visit to Duncan Venison processing plant across the road.

AgResearch New Zealand and Deer Industry New Zealand were hosting the event and most sessions were at the University of Otago Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka.

Speakers include Iain Gordon, of Australia, Chunyi Li, of China, Hayato Iijima, of Japan, David Hazlerigg, of Norway and Jim Heffelfinger, of the United States.

The theme of the congress was "your deer here" to highlight the unique and unusual situation cervids and people managing them experience in New Zealand, Dr Stevens said.

"To highlight we have seven species of deer that have been released in all parts of New Zealand at various times."

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz