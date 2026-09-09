Wool prices continue to climb at auction.

PGG Wrightson national auction manager Dave Burridge said the latest auction in Christchurch delivered a strong, fluid market, with demand outstripping available supply.

Competition was strengthened by senior representatives from major Australian wool export houses.

Those buyers purchased strong wool alongside their traditional fine wool requirements, a new development that broadened demand across the catalogue.

All wool types and styles finished dearer, reflecting the depth and momentum of the market, he said.

The next sale is on Thursday, September 10.