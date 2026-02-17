Past sale vendor Lindsay Geddes, of Mosgiel. Photos: SRL files

Lack of interest has led to the cancellation of the annual Lawrence Gymkhana Club working dog sale.

PGG Wrightson Otago livestock manager Paul Edwards said there was limited interest and support for the sale, which had been scheduled for Friday last week.

No vendors had entered dogs when the decision was made to cancel. Entries to the sale had been falling for the past five years, he said.

However, a strong demand for working dogs continued — "they are just being transacted in a different way".

The sale could return and a discussion would be held next year.

Past sale vendor Lindsay Geddes, of Mosgiel, said the cancellation was "disappointing".

Heading dogs on display at a previous sale.

"I’ve done all right there and I like to support it."

He was unable to enter a dog this year but had heard of vendors who were planning to.

Demand was very strong at a recent dog sale near Whanganui last month, including a top price of more than $12,000, he said.

Dog sales still had a place, as an auction helps determine a market price.

"If there is no dog sales, there is no benchmark to see where the market is at."

PGG Wrightson cancelled the annual Gore Dog Sale in 2023.

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz