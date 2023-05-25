Patearoa Collie Club member Ethan Smith and his dog Chub have won the New Zealand Championship straight hunt final. PHOTO: KAYLA MCKENZIE PHOTOGRAPHY

Today is the final day — and yesterday’s top dog trial competitors have geared up to battle it out to find the South Island champions.

The five-day-long South Island and New Zealand sheep dog trials championships in Hillfoot Rd in Warepa had come down to the wire, with "excited but tired" competitors and spectators prepared for the final dance, Warepa Collie Club member Kayla McKenzie said.

"We had a beautiful day today with the sun shining and competitors giving it their all, and we’re all nervously awaiting to see who comes out on top tomorrow," Mrs McKenzie said.

The four categories will have their top seven competitors compete for the "best of the best" of the working dogs and their owners.

Each of the top seven received wooden, whistle-shaped trophies for their leaderboard efforts during their 4pm prizegiving yesterday, and the winner of each category will receive a silver plaque and be named the New Zealand champion.

"Incredibly massive" crowds attended to watch yesterday’s trials and were keen on today’s performances, Mrs McKenzie said.

Patearoa Collie Club member Ethan Smith and his dog Chub won the New Zealand Championship straight hunt final while the other finals will be decided today.