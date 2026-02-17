Photo: supplied

Dog triallist and farmer James Donald, of Paerau, known as The Styx, and his dog Mack compete at the New Zealand and South Seas International Exhibition in Dunedin in 1925.

The pair were crowned the yarding and driving champions and won the Sheep Dog Trials Exhibition Cup and a pony.

A leather dog collar, featuring a brass plate with an engraving stating Mack won the South Island Championship in 1925 marked the win.

The engraving concludes the collar was presented to Mr Donald by "the people of Paerau & well wishers".