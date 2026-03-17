New Zealand Merino Stud Breeders’ Society chairman Simon Paterson, of Gimmerburn, and dog Steel, move a flock of merino rams to show a selection at Wānaka A&P Show. PHOTOS: SHAWN MCAVINUE

The Wānaka A&P Show is a must-attend event for three generations of a Maniototo merino breeding family.

New Zealand Merino Stud Breeders’ Society chairman Simon Paterson said Wānaka A&P Show was the feature event on the merino showing calendar.

The Patersons continued a long-held family tradition of renting a crib and entering merino sheep in show competitions last week.

"The whole family comes up and we relax ... we almost treat it like a family holiday."

The family, himself and wife Sarah, their sons Hugo, 13, and Bede, 11, and his parents Allan and Eris Paterson, take a selection of their merino sheep from their stud Armidale in Gimmerburn.

More than 20 Armidale merino sheep, a mix of ewes and rams, were entered in livestock competitions this year.

"We won’t take a sheep that we don’t think will have a chance of winning it class," Simon said.

The winning of prize ribbons was an enjoyable part of the show.

"You don’t go there to come second."

The Armidale show flock were a mix of polled and horned, featuring either fine or medium wool.

He was the third generation of his family to take merino sheep to the show, beginning with his grandfather Bruce.

A flock of Merino rams from Armidale farm in Gimmerburn, some of which featured at the Wānaka A&P Show.

Simon had entered sheep in Wānaka A&P Show every year since he returned home to Armidale more than 20 years ago.

An appeal of the show was its timing, as the flock had short wool and did not require any preferential feeding, which made it a simple show to support.

The show was a great way to catch up with people including stud breeders, exhibitors, clients and the public.

A "real buzz" was showing children the wool on the back of a merino sheep.

"You open up the fleece and they see how white and bright the merino wool is underneath that greasy tip, and you see the ‘wow factor’ on their faces — it is really cool."

Sheep competitions at agricultural shows remain relevant in a time when farmers were more likely to buy livestock on commercial performance data.

"There is still an important aspect to showing, in terms of your phenotype and getting your structure and wool quality right."

The merino industry was in a positive place, he said.

"Wool prices have had a big lift, they’re at the highest level in five or six years."

Merino ewe and lamb sale averages were up and ram sales were strong, he said.

"There is a lot more confidence and enthusiasm."

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz