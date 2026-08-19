Family ties and heading dogs: Southern in-laws unite for transtasman clash

Rural Events

Southern dog triallists Lloyd Smith and his son-law Scott Hunter and their respective heading dogsare in a New Zealand team to battle for the Wayleggo Cup in Australia next week. Smith talks to Shawn McAvinue about how he feels to be competing with family, the endeavour of his dog Guide, the challenges of winning in Australia and what keeps him in the game after more than 40 years at the top level of the sport. Photo: Shawn McAvinue