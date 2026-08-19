SECTIONS
Rural Events
SUBSCRIBER
Rural Events

Family ties and heading dogs: Southern in-laws unite for transtasman clash

New Zealand transtasman test team member Lloyd Smith, of Palmerston, and his heading dog Guide are on their way to Queensland to attempt to regain the Wayleggo Cup from Australia between August 28 and 30. Photo: Shawn McAvinue
New Zealand transtasman test team member Lloyd Smith, of Palmerston, and his heading dog Guide are on their way to Queensland to attempt to regain the Wayleggo Cup from Australia between August 28 and 30. Photo: Shawn McAvinue
New Zealand transtasman test team member Lloyd Smith, of Palmerston, and his heading dog Guide are on their way to Queensland to attempt to regain the Wayleggo Cup from Australia between August 28 and 30. Photo: Shawn McAvinue

Southern dog triallists Lloyd Smith and his son-law Scott Hunter and their respective heading dogsare in a New Zealand team to battle for the Wayleggo Cup in Australia next week. Smith talks to Shawn McAvinue about how he feels to be competing with family, the endeavour of his dog Guide, the challenges of winning in Australia and what keeps him in the game after more than 40 years at the top level of the sport. Photo: Shawn McAvinue 

Shawn McAvinueReporter
Wednesday, August 19, 2026
Rural Events
Rural EventsAugust 19

Every pupil from a Strath Taieri school share a wool education experience in a shipping container at the same time

A hands-on wool education experience was given to the dozen pupils at a Strath Taieri primary school.
Every pupil from a Strath Taieri school share a wool education experience in a shipping container at the same time
Every pupil from a Strath Taieri school share a wool education experience in a shipping container at the same time
SUBSCRIBER
Rural EventsAugust 19

Hunting wild goats is a great way to fill a freezer with flavourful meat, Dunedin mum says

Wild goat meat is a great way to feed a family, Dunedin mum Chantalle Harrison says.
Shawn McAvinue
Hunting wild goats is a great way to fill a freezer with flavourful meat, Dunedin mum says
Hunting wild goats is a great way to fill a freezer with flavourful meat, Dunedin mum says
SUBSCRIBER
Rural EventsAugust 13

Next level bidding at in-lamb ewe fair in Eastern Southland

Demand was strong for in-lamb ewes near Gore last week, an agent says.
Shawn McAvinue
Next level bidding at in-lamb ewe fair in Eastern Southland
Next level bidding at in-lamb ewe fair in Eastern Southland
SUBSCRIBER
Rural EventsAugust 12

Scores of triallists and dogs to compete at indoor charity event in Waimumu from Friday

Entries have closed for the 11th annual Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trials near Gore.
Shawn McAvinue
Scores of triallists and dogs to compete at indoor charity event in Waimumu from Friday
Scores of triallists and dogs to compete at indoor charity event in Waimumu from Friday