Southern Field Days chairman Steve Henderson, committee members and volunteers start marking out exhibitor sites at Waimumu. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

The Southern Field Days is returning soon for another year — bigger, bolder, with a few quality-of-life changes to ensure the best event possible.

From February 11-13 at the Field Days site in Waimumu, visitors from near and far will flock to mix and mingle and see the best agriculture has to offer.

The event has been skyrocketing in popularity, with 2024’s event bringing in an estimated 40,000 people over the three days.

The momentum has not stopped there, with over 700 exhibitors, and a more streamlined experience after some landscaping by the committee.

Steve Henderson on the job. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Chairman Steve Henderson said he was expecting the field days to be big, with plenty of good tidings in the agriculture space.

"I think you’ll find a lot of optimism. Red meat is going pretty good, milk is going good.

"I think there’s a lot more room for capital purchases than there has been in the past four or five years," he said.

The changes to the site have Mr Henderson hoping for a nice balance for the public and exhibitors, with a more visual feel to the event.

PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

There was plenty to do between the exhibits, the events, craft and food, and demonstrations, and Mr Henderson said no matter what, the Field Days will cater for them.

"They can expect a full-on three days. If they want to go around every site, catch up with the new technology and bits and pieces, there will

be a lot of walking and talking.

"There’s more food courts, we have speed shearing, the national lamb day, the tractor pull — there’s something for every type of person who arrives," he said.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz