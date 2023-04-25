Dale and Jan Inch’s flock won the Hurunui district ewe hogget competition. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

An annual celebration of excellence in the sheep farming industry encompassing the four Hurunui A&P Show districts, saw the Hawarden A&P Association take out the overall honours.

Individual honours went to Dale and Jan Inch with their ewe hoggets, and Tom, Milly, James, Jackie and Di Maxwell with their two-tooth ewes.

The competition, which focuses on hoggets and two-tooths, saw the team of Mark and Rachael Zino, and Dale and Jan Inch, gain the highest points to take the win.

Each of the A&P show areas had a judging day last month, where two judges visited each flock entered on farm to score on a comprehensive set of criteria.

Section winners from each area were determined and announced at a prize giving at the end of each day.

The eight winners from each A&P area were then judged at a Champions of Champions day held on Wednesday, March 29, and, despite the weather, it was a great day with a good following.

Mark Zino (left) and Dale Inch show their trophies for winning the highest points.

Judges Aaron Eaton and Tom Kernow looked over the eight finalists marking each on flock performance, wool, breed type, breeding objectives, and environment and climate conditions.

The day was open to the public and a steady stream of farmers and supporters watched on.

Historically winners from the various districts throughout New Zealand would then go on to compete in a national competition, but this has waned due to Covid.

Assisting the A&P associations was major sponsor and organiser North Canterbury Vet Clinics, supported by fellow sponsors Virbac, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco, Zoetis, Royal Canin, Vetpak, Alleva and Black Hawk.

Champion of Champions

Finalists:

Cheviot – Hugh & Lucy Dampier-Crossley, Koromiko (Cross-bred Hoggets).

Cheviot – Andy Lock, Mendip Hills Station (Cross-bred Two-Tooths).

Amuri – Matt & Vicki Gould, Hermitage Station (Cross-bred Hoggets).

Amuri – Gus Waghorn, The Priory (Romney Two-Tooths).

Hawarden – Mark & Rachael Zino, Zino Holdings Ltd (Composite Two-Tooths).

Hawarden – Dale & Jan Inch, Allandale (Romney Hoggets).

Amberley – Tom & James Maxwell, Maxwelton (Cross-bred Two-Tooths).

Tom, Milly, James, Jackie and Di Maxwell took out top honours in the Hurunui district with this two-tooth flock.

Amberley – Robert & Jean Forrester, Drynie-VALE (Cross-bred Hoggets).

Individual 2023 Champion winners:

Hoggets: Dale & Jan Inch.

Two-Tooths: Tom, Milly, James, Jackie & Di Maxwell.

Overall winners for the district (highest points):

Mark & Rachael Zino and Dale & Jan Inch, Hawarden A&P Association.