Showing their champion ram King William at Taieri A&P Show are Two Hills Farm stud owners Ricky Tohill and Jenna Hills. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Strong shedding sheep King William reigns supreme.

The Wiltshire and Shire cross ram was crowned the supreme champion sheep at the 166th Taieri A&P Show in Mosgiel last weekend.

King William lives at Two Hills Farm, next door to the Taieri Showgrounds.

Two Hills Farm co-owner Jenna Hills said she was "very proud" of their 4-year-old ram King William.

Testing motorbikes at Taieri A&P Show are twin brothers Bronty Hall (left) and Arlo Hall, both 6, of Mosgiel. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

He was bought as a lamb and plays a major part in their breeding programme, she said.

King William had featured at the show before and won his breed section last year, but this was the first time he had taken home the top prize.

The demand for shedding sheep was strong and rising, she said.

More commercial sheep farmers were buying the shedding breeds, she said.

A reason for the greater commercial interest was targeted breeding programmes creating a meatier shedding sheep, she said.

Taking a seat in a tractor wheel at the Taieri A&P Show is Lily Hannah, 7, of Dunedin. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

"Ten years ago they were a little skinny but now they are a good size and can compete with other breeds."

Judge Roger Keach, of Waihola, said a reason for the ram winning the supreme prize was his constitution — physical strength, stamina, and ability to thrive under varying environmental conditions.

"You could put him on the hill and he’d still look like that in 12 months’ time."

To take home the top prize, King William beat other breed section winners, a Texel lamb, a black and coloured ewe, a Hampshire ram and a Valais Blacknose ewe, named Emma, also owned by Two Hills Farm.

Taieri A&P Society president Dale Harris, of Henley, said rain failed to deter people attending the show.

Geoffrey Finch and his dog Tye round up the sheep at the Taieri A&P show on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

"I was surprised how many people turned up."

The only part of the show to be cancelled due to the weather was the grand parade, he said.

Feedback from stallholders had been positive, he said.

"The hardy people who came wanted to buy."

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz