Black Rock was not a good location for a hare yesterday as the Otago Hunt Club celebrated its 140th jubilee in style.

About 250 horses and riders followed a pack of hounds over fences, through gullies and across paddocks as the hounds searched for a scent to follow.

Hunt master Anne Beattie said the club received 330 registrations from riders throughout New Zealand, as well as the United Kingdom and an Australian-based Irishman, for the Hunt Week celebrations.

Mia Webster and Splash tackle a sparred fence in style as the Otago Hunt Club rode out at Black Rock, near Lee Stream, yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

It was not all about galloping — "we are a very social bunch who enjoy regular stops to catch our breath and bring the hip flasks out", she said.

Today, members of the public were welcome to attend the national hound show at Wingatui racecourse, where judging starts at 9.30am.

A hunt ball would be held at the racecourse tonight.

A busy week of hunts and activities would wrap up with a final hunt at Barewood, Pukerangi, tomorrow.