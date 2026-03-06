Wānaka A&P Show general manager Jane Stalker. PHOTO: SUPPLIED Set up for one of New Zealand’s most popular agricultural events has begun — and organisers say this could be the best show yet if the weather plays ball. Next weekend, organisers are expecting 40,000 people at the Wanaka A&P Show. Show general manager Jane Stalker, who had been involved in the event since 1998, said she was excited and nervous for the show every year. ‘‘You just never know how it is going to pan out. ‘‘After planning all year, all you can do is cross your fingers and hope for the best,’’ she said. Mrs Stalker encouraged everyone to come out and enjoy the weekend. ‘‘Plan out the day, there is just so much to do and see, and enjoy every minute of it,’’ she said. Marketing and communications lead Annabel Roy said there was a range of new offerings this year but also all the familiar favourites. There would be 49 food trucks and coffee vendors and 590 trade exhibitors at the Wanaka Showgrounds and Pembroke Park. ‘‘Currently at the showgrounds all the big marquees are getting set up and the hundreds of little ones will start slotting around them over the next seven days.’’ New exhibitions and vendors at the two-day event included cooking demonstrations by Two Raw Sisters, the New Zealand strongman and strongwomen series, Silk & Circus aerial arts performances as well as motorcycle trials and enduro riding displays at the Wanaka Powersports Moto Zone. Tickets for the show were selling ‘‘amazingly well’’ online. She recommended people buy their tickets beforehand at a cheaper price and to make their lives as low-stress as possible. ‘‘We also really encourage locals to walk, bike or use the park-and-ride services to save them from trying to find a park on the lakefront,’’ she said. The MetService extended forecast predicts showers on March 13 and 14. evie.sinclair@odt.co.nz