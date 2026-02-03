PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Kacee Flannery, of Waipori, shows her blacknose Valais ram lamb Bugsy Denzell, which won the top prize for his breed and age at the Taieri A&P Show in Mosgiel last month.

She also entered two of her other blacknose Valais sheep, Remarkable Rowdy and Rufus Sergio, which both won ribbons.

It was the first time she had entered sheep in an A&P show.

"I’m very happy."

Her plan was to launch a blacknose Valais stud on Maungatua Run farm this year.

The breeding programme would target fine wool production and the sale of lambs to lifestyle-block owners.

A reason for choosing blacknose Valais to breed was people were willing to pay more money for them than other breeds.

"They are pretty cute."

She planned to enter more blacknose Valais sheep in future A&P shows.

"Now I have three ribbons, I’ll be back."