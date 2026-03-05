Holstein Friesian New Zealand and Semex New Zealand on-farm competition 2026 finalist 3-year-old cow Tronnoco Lambda Gloria, of Lyncrest Dairies, near Invercargill. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Several southern cows are through to a second round of judging for a national Holstein Friesian competition.

Holstein Friesian New Zealand Southland branch president Niels Modde said 20 dairy cattle breeders across Southland and Otago entered more than 170 cows in the 2026 Holstein Friesian New Zealand — Semex New Zealand on-farm competition.

Judge Bradley Parkes, of Taranaki, scrutinised the southern herds over two days last month and selected two southern cows to progress to the national final, Mr Modde said.

Judges were selecting cows in eight wards across New Zealand.

Dylan Lynch and Natasha Maybee’s 3-year-old cow Tronnoco Lambda Gloria, of Lyncrest Dairies, in Rimu, near Invercargill, was selected.

Also progressing was Nathan and Amanda Bayne’s 5-year-old BusyBrook Sidekick Zina, of BusyBrook Holsteins, in North Otago.

Holstein Friesian New Zealand and Semex New Zealand on-farm competition 2026 finalist 5-year-old cow BusyBrook Sidekick Zina, of BusyBrook Holsteins in Oamaru. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"They were outstanding," Mr Modde said.

The quality of entries improved every year, Mr Modde said.

"That’s what breeding is all about."

The second round of on-farm judging would begin in the coming weeks, Mr Moode said.

National award winners would be announced at the Holstein Friesian New Zealand conference in Auckland in June.

RESULTS

Holstein Friesian New Zealand and Semex New Zealand on-farm competition for Southland and Otago .

Comestar Leader 3-year-old cow: Tronnoco Lambda Gloria (Lyncrest Dairies) 1; Busybrook D Lambda Ava ET (Nathan & Amanda Bayne) 2; Mojo Johnboy Ros (4 The Girls Dairies) 3; Maylea Chief Spice S1F (Kate Cummings) 4; Busybrook D-Lambda Apple – ET (Nathan & Amanda Bayne) 5; Halls Alibi Bee SOF (Alister Hall) 6.

Townson Lindy 4-year-old cow: Oakley AFree Apricot — Red (Ryan Sutherland) 1; Halls Positive Gayle S2F (Alister Hall) 2; Mojo R-Fire Marlene S1F (4 The Girls Dairies) 3; Busybrook Tropic Have Not – ET (Nathan & Amanda Bayne) 4; Lyncrest Mogal Lucy (Lyncrest Dairies) 5; Sveka’S Almamater River (Lina Buhre) 6.

Hanoverhill Raider 5-year-old cow: Busybrook Sidekick Zina (Nathan & Amanda Bayne) 1; Ingleside Mis Selina (Ingleside Ltd) 2; BusyBrook SKick Annab – ET (Nathan & Amanda Bayne) 3; Halls Silvio Suave (Alistair Hall) 4; Anglo ABS Redgirl – Red S2F (Tim & Katy Button) 5; Mayalan Powerful Joeleen (Jock & Helen Cummings) 6.

Conant Acres Jy Broker – mature cow: Halls Mogal Odette S1F (Alister Hall) 1; Ingleside Mis Lassy S3F (Ingleside Ltd) 2; Busybrook Doorman Mimi (Nathan & Amanda Bayne) 3; Lyncrest Salt Bridie (Lyncrest Dairies) 4; Oakley Villy Silvio (Ryan Sutherland) 5; Anglo Absoluyte Rouge – Red (Tim & Katy Button) 6.

Comestar Laurie Sheik – veteran cow: Raymac Manifold Orsola (Stephen & Judith Ray) 1; Raymac Beamer EStyle (Ryan Sutherland) 2; Paretai Mogul Pandora (Glenstuart Farm) 3; Karatane Dempsey Betty (Nathan & Amanda Bayne) 4; Fairleigh Shottle Jodie ET (Fairleigh Dairy Farm — The Eade Family) 5; Makuri Duplex Satin (Alister Hall) 6.

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz