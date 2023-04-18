Ploughing aficionados from across the country will be "getting in the groove" in South Otago later this week. The New Zealand Ploughing Championships will take place just north of Milton on 90ha of dead-flat Tokomairiro Plain alongside State Highway 1, this Friday and Saturday. Representing Canterbury in the vintage class — one of more than 40 competing across five classes — will be semi-retired Ashburton farmer Colin Boon. Mr Boon (77) said this would be his third national event, and he hoped to go one better than his previous-best second place. Success in vintage ploughing was a matter of strength, patience and a good eye for detail, he said. "You control the machinery physically by hand, so you need a bit of strength. Then it’s all about taking it steady and aiming for a good, level, closed crown and a nice straight finish to your furrows." He was using a 1938 American "workhorse of the day" — an 18hp Allis-Chalmers B tractor — and a century-old former horse plough, made by Dunedin manufacturer Reid & Gray. Colin Boon, of Ashburton, tweaks his vintage Reid & Gray plough during practice day at the NZ Ploughing Championships near Milton yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON Although there were more "bells and whistles" on modern ploughs, the basics of the technology remained the same, he said. "My dad was a horse ploughman and won his first competition when he was 16, probably using something like this. There’s a satisfaction in watching the old girl having a nice run, even if it’s a bit of a dying art." Competition committee chairman Nigel Woodhead, of Milton, said ploughing remained relevant today, despite the increasing use of chemical clearance and direct drilling for cultivation. Mr Woodhead invited those unfamiliar with the sport to head south this week. "As you’ve seen we have a first-class level of competitors here for the champs, with some fantastic, skilled ploughmen, many who have competed at international level. "No-till farming is a great option nowadays, but there are still times and places where only a plough will do, and our competitors will be showing off the best of the best this weekend." The championships will be accompanied by country fair-style sideshows, entertainment and refreshments, and can be found signposted off Anicich Rd. richard.davison@odt.co.nz