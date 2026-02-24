Judges watch Ngaio Hansen catch the final fleece flung by Joel Henare. The pair won the 2026 Trans Tasman Woolhandling Test. PHOTOS: NICK BROOK

Southland shearer Leon Samuels and Motueka woolhandler Joel Henare have claimed titles at this year’s Otago shears.

This year’s action, south of Balclutha at Carterhope Station, brought the premier titles back to the well-known competitors.

For four years, the top-tier Otago Shears Open shearing championship has alternated between four-time winner Samuels and last year’s champion, Toa Henderson, who also won in 2023.

Henderson finished 35sec ahead of Samuels, his flow-state roaring through 20 sheep in just 16min 0.08sec.

But the scrutineers found fewer faults with Samuels’ sheep, processed with the same businesslike calm from first to last and shaving enough points to earn him the David Fagan Trophy and $1600 cash.

The Cameron Cup for New Zealand Woolhandler of the Year has also in recent years alternated between renowned fleece-sorters Joel Henare and Pagan Rimene.

Otago Shears 2026 winner Leon Samuels sweeping his first sheep to the stage.

Henare first teamed up with Ngaio Hansen to beat Australian Alexander Schoft and Rachael Hutchinson on time and points, securing the Trans Tasman Woolhandling Test for New Zealand.

Then, working alone for the New Zealand Open Woolhandler of the Year, Henare seized back the title from runner-up Pagan Rimene in similar style.

Other woolhandling winners were Tre Scia Scia in the senior and Emma Ward in the novice.

Otago Shears champions in the senior, intermediate and junior categories were Dre Roberts, Tye Meikle and Reuben Wilkinson respectively.

They are all working hard towards the 2026 Shearing and Woolhandling World Championships in Masterton in March.

nick.brook@alliedmedia.co.nz