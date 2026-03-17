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Rural EventsJuly 15

Call to protect whitebait spawning sites

Farmers can help protect "love zones" where whitebait spawn, a freshwater ranger says.
Call to protect whitebait spawning sites
Call to protect whitebait spawning sites
Rural EventsJuly 15

Bale-grazing wintering system hailed

Cattle are warm and happy eating and lying on hay in a paddock during winter, Southland farmers say.
Bale-grazing wintering system hailed
Bale-grazing wintering system hailed
Rural EventsJuly 15

Competition winners announced

A winemaker and a viticulturist were crowned the best young professionals in their respective fields in Central Otago.
Competition winners announced
Competition winners announced
Rural EventsJuly 15

Spray specialists target accuracy

Canadian spraying specialists will teach arable growers the best way to hit their target at workshops in the South next month.
Spray specialists target accuracy
Spray specialists target accuracy